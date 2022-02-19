Windy and snowy today

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of northeast Pennsylvania and central New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong arctic cold front will move through during the late morning into early afternoon. Gusty winds and snow squalls are expected with the front with the strongest winds in the late afternoon into the early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&