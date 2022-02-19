Windy and snowy today

Morning: Snow squalls. Temperatures in mid 20s.
Afternoon: Snow squalls ending. Windy. High 29.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 9.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 36. Low 20.
***A wind advisory is issued in and south of the Mohawk Valley through 10 PM tonight.***
***A winter weather advisory is issued for northern Herkimer, northern Oneida, and Madison County through 7 PM this evening.**
***Flood warning remains in effect in Lewis county until 4 PM this afternoon.***
***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day for snow squalls and high winds***
Snow squalls develop this morning bringing intense sudden snowfall in short bursts, as temperatures hover in the mid 20s. Visibility can be close to none in a snow squall event so be careful if commuting. The timing looks to be between 9 and 11 AM. Temperatures rise to a high of 29 and winds pick up significantly in the Mohawk Valley by the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 40+ mph. More snow showers are expected in the evening hours, as temperatures drop to the teens. Most areas could see total snowfall of 1 to 2 inches while the north country could see 2 to 4 inches. Tug Hill could see additional snowfall exceeding 4 inches.
Dry weather tomorrow with a high of 36 and partly cloudy skies. Warmer weather ahead starting Monday, as temperatures climb to the mid 40s. Cloudy skies make way for rain on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with temperatures remaining mild. Highs for Thursday fall to the upper 20s with another system bringing some snow the region on Friday.