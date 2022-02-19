 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northeast Pennsylvania and central New York.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong arctic cold front will move through
during the late morning into early afternoon. Gusty winds and
snow squalls are expected with the front with the strongest
winds in the late afternoon into the early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

A snow squall will push through the region from west to east this
morning. Visibilities will be near zero in this band of heavy
snow. Significant blowing snow is also occurring with wind gusts
over 40 mph expected as the squall pushes through. Be prepared for
hazardous travel and rapidly changing conditions. Consider
delaying unnecessary travel this morning and pay attention for
possible further alerts.

Windy and snowy today

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Snow squalls. Temperatures in mid 20s.

Afternoon: Snow squalls ending. Windy. High 29.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 9.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 36. Low 20.

***A wind advisory is issued in and south of the Mohawk Valley through 10 PM tonight.***

***A winter weather advisory is issued for northern Herkimer, northern Oneida, and Madison County through 7 PM this evening.**

***Flood warning remains in effect in Lewis county until 4 PM this afternoon.***

***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day for snow squalls and high winds***

snow squall

Snow squalls develop this morning bringing intense sudden snowfall in short bursts, as temperatures hover in the mid 20s. Visibility can be close to none in a snow squall event so be careful if commuting. The timing looks to be between 9 and 11 AM. Temperatures rise to a high of 29 and winds pick up significantly in the Mohawk Valley by the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 40+ mph. More snow showers are expected in the evening hours, as temperatures drop to the teens. Most areas could see total snowfall of 1 to 2 inches while the north country could see 2 to 4 inches. Tug Hill could see additional snowfall exceeding 4 inches.

Dry weather tomorrow with a high of 36 and partly cloudy skies. Warmer weather ahead starting Monday, as temperatures climb to the mid 40s. Cloudy skies make way for rain on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with temperatures remaining mild. Highs for Thursday fall to the upper 20s with another system bringing some snow the region on Friday.

Recommended for you