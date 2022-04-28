 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 18 to 28 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting
up to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry
and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire
spread this afternoon across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Windy, but sunny today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 30s.

Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Windy. High 48.

Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 52. Low 31.

There is an elevated risk of wildfire spread today across all of Central New York due to low humidity levels and gusty winds.

fire risk

A few flurries and sprinkles can be expected this morning with mostly cloudy skies. The skies look to clear mid day for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs near 50. It will remain windy today, as a low pressure system remains stalled over the Atlantic. This will slow down the weather systems for our the northeast, and luckily it means clear skies for the near future as a high pressure system stalls over our area. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow, with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend as we expect clear skies and dry weather until Monday. Highs in the 60s. We are tracking the possibility of thunderstorms Monday night, and we will keep you updated throughout the rest of the week on additional information. Either way, rain is expected through mid week next week, with highs remaining in the 60s.

