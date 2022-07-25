Windy this evening

Tonight: Mostly clear. Mid 50s
Tuesday Morning: Decreasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
Tuesday Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
This afternoon as been a bit windy following the cold front moving through the area earlier on. It will remain windy heading into this evening before winds begin weakening. Humidity will also begin lowering tonight as temperatures cool to much more comfortable temps for sleeping in the 50s. Tomorrow will be a nice mid-summer day with highs in the mid 70s, comfortable humidity, and a light breeze.
We begin to warm up again on Wednesday with humidity increasing later on in the evening and highs reaching the low 80s before another cold front arrives Thursday bringing possible scattered showers. Scattered showers could continue into Friday before we dry out for this next weekend.