Windy, warm, and rainy Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 36.
Tomorrow Morning: Rain starts. Low 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Windy. Break in rainfall. High 64.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain returns. 40s.
***A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT IN ONEIDA COUNTY UNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT AT 9:00 PM, SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20-25 MPH***
This evening, expect brief isolated rain/snow showers across some areas. Temperatures remain cool in the mid 30s with cloudy skies going into tonight. Low 36. A warm start to tomorrow morning in the low 40s. Rain begins early morning with a marginal chance for thunderstorms, particularly in the Mohawk Valley and north. By the late morning conditions dry as skies clear up for a couple of hours mid-day. A likely high of a record setting 64. Although dry, it will be very windy. Wind gusts could reach 40mph in most areas around Central New York. Rain returns briefly in the evening, as cold air moves in with lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the 40s on Monday with mixed precipitation across most areas. Predominantly snow in the North Country and rain in the Southern Valleys. Trace snow showers return Monday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Snow continues into early Tuesday morning but dries out by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. A dry stretch for the rest of the week as temperatures remain cool but above freezing. Friday possibly sees highs in the 50s ahead of another system moving into the area by Sunday.