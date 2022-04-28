Windy, warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Clear. Low 25.
Tomorrow morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Sunny, warmer, still windy. High 52.
Tomorrow evening: Clear with temperatures in the 40s.
An elevated risk of wildfire spread continues tomorrow across all of Central New York due to low humidity levels and gusty winds.
Clear skies continue in Central New York, leading to a cold night. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 20s. Lots of sunshine is expected on Friday, with warmer temperatures by afternoon. Still windy, with highs in the low 50s. The winds will subside Friday evening, with temperatures expected to fall below freezing again on Friday night.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend as we expect clear skies and dry weather until Monday. Highs in the 60s. Cloudy on Monday, with rain showers. Highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday and dry, with highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers continue for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.