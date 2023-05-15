Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 43.
Tuesday morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.
Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny and windy. High 74.
Tuesday evening: Increasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Windy weather continues this week, with more chances for frost ahead. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. The winds die down after sunset. We'll avoid frost tonight, with overnight lows in the low 40s. The weather looks warm and windy tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. A cold front approaches from the north tomorrow night, bringing clouds and a passing shower after dark. Turning much cooler, with the chance for frost tomorrow night as overnight lows fall into the low 30s.
Sunshine and cool on Wednesday. Windy, with highs in the upper 50s. Widespread frost is expected Wednesday night, with overnight lows near 30. The weather warms up for the end of the week, with highs back in the low 60s on Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday. Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. A shower is possible early Sunday, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s.