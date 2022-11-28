Windy weather expected later this week

Tonight: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 25.
Tuesday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s.
Tuesday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
The weather turns windy as we head into the week, especially Wednesday and Thursday.
For tonight, expect cloudy skies with a few lingering sprinkles and/or flurries. No accumulation is expected, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday and seasonably cold, with highs in the low 40s.
Our eyes this week are on Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front will be bringing severe weather to the southeast. If you know any family or friends in the northwestern Mississippi area, be sure they are up to date with the latest local weather information. That cold front won't bring severe weather to our area here in CNY, however windy conditions will be the main concern as the front pushes east. Widespread rain arrives on Wednesday afternoon, with highs near 50.
Strong winds are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday, with peak wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Windy and cooler on Thursday, with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Drying out for Friday and turning less windy, with highs in the low 40s. Rain looks to return on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday looks dry, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. Dry on Monday and seasonably cold, with highs in the mid 40s.