Windy week ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low -2.
Tomorrow Morning: Flurries, partly cloudy. Single digit temperatures.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. High 25.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. 15.
Cloudy skies over most areas tonight as temperatures drop into the single digits, and below zero in outlying areas. Tomorrow morning scattered lake-effect flurries are possible as temperatures rise into the upper teens. Highs for the day reach the low 20s as the skies remain partly cloudy for the rest of the day. On Wednesday, warmer air moves into the region bringing highs into the low 40s with drier conditions for the entire day. The biggest warmup over the week is on Thursday. Expect a lot of snowmelt with temperatures reaching over 50 degrees as widespread rainfall moves over Central New York. This rain will begin to turn to snow by early Friday morning as temperatures fall back to average for February with highs in the upper 20s. Colder weather looks to return by the weekend.
Later this week, the weather looks to be windy over most areas of Central New York, as sustained wind speeds could reach 15-20 mph with wind gusts nearing 40 mph Wednesday, Thursday, and early Friday. Thursday will be a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day with possible damaging winds and power outages. Ice jams are possible due to the high temperatures causing widespread snow melt, and some areas could see flooding.