Windy with sunshine Tuesday

Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 46.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 21.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with PM rain showers. High 43. Low 34.
An elevated risk for fire spread continues through today due to windy and dry conditions. A seasonal statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. . Plenty of sunshine is expected today. Pleasant, but windy, with highs in the mid 40s.
Increasing clouds tomorrow as the next storm system approaches Central New York. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the low 40s, with some light rain showers late in the day. Rain tomorrow night into Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s Thursday afternoon. The weather looks generally unsettled, with scattered showers around on Friday and Saturday as low pressure sits off the Atlantic Coast. Highs both days in the mid 40s. Colder weather to follow for Sunday, with some light snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Cold and dry on Monday, with highs only in the low to mid 30s.