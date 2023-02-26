Winter storm watch issued for Monday-Tuesday

Today, unsettled weather brings light lake-effect snow showers to the area. Temps warm up into the 30s for some areas today, so snow melt might occur. Watch out for icy spots tonight as temps begin to fall back below freezing for the entire area.
A heads up for Monday evening to Tuesday morning; a winter storm watch has been issued for Oneida, Herkimer, and Otsego counties by the National Weather Service.
Details about this winter event:
Typical of this entire winter season, this forecast is a little challenging. The setup we will be experiencing Monday evening into Tuesday morning will be CNY sandwiched in between two centers of low pressure. The system as whole will be fast moving, and some model guidance is hinting at a dry slot trailing the initial wave of snow.
So how much could we expect?
Data is pretty consistent that lower elevations, primarily in the western part of the Mohawk Valley could see snowfall accumulations of 4-8 inches, with higher elevations possibly seeing more. Winds will also be gusting pretty good, with forecasted sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph. A more detailed snowfall map will be out later today.