Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York...Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast
to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this
evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet
continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover
in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter weather on the way with snow moving in Wednesday night

  • Updated
Snow develops this afternoon

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.

Afternoon: Cloudy with a few flurries developing. High 32.

Tonight: Snow, becoming heavy late. Changing to a wintry mix overnight. Low 30s.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix in the morning. Coming to an end with a few light lingering rain showers. High 35. Low 18.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Wednesday night into Thursday due to the potential of a wintry mix*

Mostly cloudy to start today, with temperatures slowly climbing into the low 30s. Widespread snow is expected to develop late this afternoon and early evening. Snow becomes heavy at times after dark, with 2-5" of accumulation expected before changing over to sleet and freezing rain. Icy weather is expected tonight, with very slippery untreated surfaces by tomorrow morning.

Precipitation comes to an end tomorrow morning, with just a few light rain showers expected later in the day. Highs in the mid 30s. Colder and windy on Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs only near 20. Temperatures fall to near zero by Friday night into early Saturday.

Cloudy with light snow expected over the weekend. Highs in the 20s on Saturday and in the low 30s by Sunday. Mostly cloudy on Monday and milder, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s.

