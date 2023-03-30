Winter weather returns Thursday

Morning: Lingering clouds and flurries. Lower 20s. Breezy.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 36. Breezy.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 19.
Mother nature can't make up her mind with whether it will be spring or winter here in CNY. Cooler weather returns today after a flash freeze last night. Black ice is possible with windy conditions today. Sunshine is expected, with highs in the mid 30s and wind chill values in the 20s.
Temperatures begin to warm again tomorrow and into Saturday with rain showers, reaching the 60s by Saturday afternoon before yet again another cold front brings those temps down into the 30s with a wind by Sunday. The good news is that the temperature rapidly increases for next week. A chance of showers on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. The mid 50s stick around for Tuesday with some sunshine. Rain returns Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s.