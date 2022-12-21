 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55
mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued
gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue into Saturday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wintry mix, heavy rain, wind, flash freeze expected

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Upper 10s.

Thursday Morning: Partly clear. Mid 20s.

Thursday Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Mid 30s.

Thursday Evening: Wintry mix starting. Upper 30s.

Thursday Night: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.

Friday Morning: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.

Friday Afternoon: **Flash freeze**. Windy. Upper 10s.

We are tracking a very complex and active weather system arriving to CNY for the next couple days. Starting out tonight, things will be looking quiet with chilly overnight temperatures and mostly clear skies. This dry weather lasts until tomorrow afternoon before this system arrives tomorrow evening. Precipitation starts as snow or a wintry mix. With temperatures near freezing, this could cause slick roads briefly. Wintry mix quickly changes to widespread rain which will continue overnight.

**Alert Day Friday** Widespread rain will be across CNY for the morning hours, but a powerful front will blast arctic air into the area by the early afternoon. Rough timing is shown on the map below. Friday is an alert day for multiple reasons. We could be dealing with minor flooding in poor drainage areas due to snowmelt and additional rainfall. A flash freeze is certain as temperatures plummet into the teens by Friday evening, and with wind gusts upwards of 50 mph, could cause scattered power outages.

Flash freeze timing

Friday night and into Saturday, wind chills will be frigid. Temperatures fall into the single digits and wind chill values are likely to be sub-zero. Christmas eve will be chilly throughout the day with temperatures barely going higher than the mid-10s. The weather looks to turn less cold and dry as we head into early next week, with highs near 30 by Wednesday.

