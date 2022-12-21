Wintry mix, heavy rain, wind, flash freeze expected

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Upper 10s.
Thursday Morning: Partly clear. Mid 20s.
Thursday Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Mid 30s.
Thursday Evening: Wintry mix starting. Upper 30s.
Thursday Night: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.
Friday Morning: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.
Friday Afternoon: **Flash freeze**. Windy. Upper 10s.
We are tracking a very complex and active weather system arriving to CNY for the next couple days. Starting out tonight, things will be looking quiet with chilly overnight temperatures and mostly clear skies. This dry weather lasts until tomorrow afternoon before this system arrives tomorrow evening. Precipitation starts as snow or a wintry mix. With temperatures near freezing, this could cause slick roads briefly. Wintry mix quickly changes to widespread rain which will continue overnight.
**Alert Day Friday** Widespread rain will be across CNY for the morning hours, but a powerful front will blast arctic air into the area by the early afternoon. Rough timing is shown on the map below. Friday is an alert day for multiple reasons. We could be dealing with minor flooding in poor drainage areas due to snowmelt and additional rainfall. A flash freeze is certain as temperatures plummet into the teens by Friday evening, and with wind gusts upwards of 50 mph, could cause scattered power outages.
Friday night and into Saturday, wind chills will be frigid. Temperatures fall into the single digits and wind chill values are likely to be sub-zero. Christmas eve will be chilly throughout the day with temperatures barely going higher than the mid-10s. The weather looks to turn less cold and dry as we head into early next week, with highs near 30 by Wednesday.