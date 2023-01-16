Wintry mix on the way for Tuesday

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 12.
Tuesday morning: Increasing clouds. Low 20s.
Tuesday afternoon: Light wintry mix. High 36.
Tuesday evening: Rain showers. Low 30s.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect for Northern Herkimer, Northern Oneida, Fulton, Lewis, and Hamilton Counties for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening due to the potential of sleet and freezing rain*
The weather turns unsettled and looks quite cloudy as we head throughout the week. For tonight, enjoy clear skies. Temperatures will cool off quickly, with overnight lows in the low teens. The weather starts out dry on Tuesday, but a wintry mix is expected to develop in the afternoon as snow changes over to ice and rain. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Watch out for a few icy spots, mainly on untreated surfaces.
Rain showers Tuesday night change to snow showers on Wednesday. A light accumulation is possible. Highs in the mid 30s. A wintry mix is possible again on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers return Friday, with highs in the mid 30s. The weather on Saturday looks dry and seasonably cold, with highs near 30. Rain and snow showers continue on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.