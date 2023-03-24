Wintry mix to start the weekend

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 25.
Saturday: Wintry mix changing to rain. Windy. High 38. Low 35.
Sunday: Morning snow showers. Afternoon sunshine. Breezy. High 42.
*A Stormtracker 2 alert day is for Saturday morning due to an expected wintry mix*
Increasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Watch out for slippery roads on Saturday morning as a wintry mix arrives. A general 1-2" of snow is possible before changing over to sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Windy and cold, with highs in the upper 30s.
Snow showers are possible early Sunday, followed by sunshine. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny on Monday and pleasant, with highs in the upper 40s. A mix of rain and snow is possible Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy on Wednesday and chilly, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers possible on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 40s.