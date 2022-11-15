Wintry mix tonight and Wednesday morning

Tonight: Wintry mix. Low 30.
Wednesday morning: Wintry mix. Low 30s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy. Low 40s.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight into Wednesday afternoon for all of Central New York*
Snow breaks out this evening from south to north, generally starting between 6-9 pm. Snow turns over to sleet and freezing rain overnight, with an inch or two of snowfall accumulation before the changeover. Temperatures remain near freezing overnight. A mix of sleet, freezing rain, rain, and snow is expected tomorrow morning across Central New York making for a tricky morning commute. Conditions improve throughout the day as the precipitation comes to an end before noon and temperatures climb well above freezing. Highs in the afternoon climb into the low 40s.
Lake effect snow develops tomorrow night and continues into Thursday. Snow looks to accumulate north of the Mohawk Valley, with 3-6" possible. Highs only in the mid 30s.
A weak disturbance kicks off more snow showers on Friday, with generally light accumulations expected. Cold this weekend, with highs only in the low 30s. Very heavy lake effect snow is possible in Western NY and the Northern Tug Hill regions.