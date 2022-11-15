 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this
evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and
sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures
will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The
higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wintry mix tonight and Wednesday morning

  • 0

Tonight: Wintry mix. Low 30.

Wednesday morning: Wintry mix. Low 30s.

Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy. Low 40s.

Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.

Snowfall forecast

*A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight into Wednesday afternoon for all of Central New York*

Snow breaks out this evening from south to north, generally starting between 6-9 pm. Snow turns over to sleet and freezing rain overnight, with an inch or two of snowfall accumulation before the changeover. Temperatures remain near freezing overnight. A mix of sleet, freezing rain, rain, and snow is expected tomorrow morning across Central New York making for a tricky morning commute. Conditions improve throughout the day as the precipitation comes to an end before noon and temperatures climb well above freezing. Highs in the afternoon climb into the low 40s.

Lake effect snow develops tomorrow night and continues into Thursday. Snow looks to accumulate north of the Mohawk Valley, with 3-6" possible. Highs only in the mid 30s.

A weak disturbance kicks off more snow showers on Friday, with generally light accumulations expected. Cold this weekend, with highs only in the low 30s. Very heavy lake effect snow is possible in Western NY and the Northern Tug Hill regions.

