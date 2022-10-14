White Cane Day Walk to raises awareness for blind, visually impaired

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI), in partnership with the Utica Council of the Blind (UCB), hosted a White Cane Day walk this morning in front of CABVI's Vision Health & Wellness Center in Utica.
Members of the public and local dignitaries including Utica's Mayor participated.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri presenting a Proclamation to UCB President Carl Gage calling today White Cane Day in Utica.
Staff from CABVI’s Rehabilitation department assisted in the event, serving as sighted guides to the participants in the walk.
Walk participants wore blindfolds and use white canes to experience what it’s like for people who are blind or visually impaired.
The event also highlights the services available to the blind and visually impaired right here in our area.
"People need to know what's available, how to use it and where to go to get help and get over the pride issue," Carl Gage, President of the Utica Council for the Blind said.
"I mean, it took me a long time to get a cane until I came up here to Utica," Gage said. "With a cane, it makes a big difference on mobility, getting around and socializing."